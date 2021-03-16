Ring camera catches plane's fiery crash into Florida neighborhood

A young boy was among three killed when a plane crashed into a Pembroke Pines neighborhood.

Pembroke Pines Fire Rescue says that the crash occurred shortly after the plane took off from the North Perry Airport.

The incident was captured on a neighbors Ring camera. The plane is seen colliding with an SUV that was driving down the road and bursting into flames.

Police say two people were on board the plane at the time. Both died at the scene.

A woman and boy were inside the SUV. Both were taken to the hospital where the boy died.

The cause of the crash is now under investigation.

