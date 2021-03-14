'I just miss my babies': Family, friends remember 5 lives lost in horrific crash

Friends and family of five people, including three young children, gathered to remember them on Sunday.

Many people left stuffed animals and toys for the two children and infant who died at the intersection of Clarcona-Ocoee Road and Gaymar Drive.

Pastor Anthony Oliver broke down in tears at Sunday's vigil.

He's mourning not only his three grandchildren but the loss of his two daughters who were killed in the same crash.

"I know one day I'll see them again. I know I got five angels," Oliver said.

The only survivor of the crash was Pastor Oliver's wife, Shawn.

Advertisement

Officials said she made a left turn onto Gaymar Drive when another car collided into them.

The couple's daughters, Antoinette and Liza, died, along with the couple's grandkids, Chloe, 5, Olivia, 3, and 5-month-old Antonio.

"They're always calling me papa, daddy, and I can just imagine them in that crash. They were calling me and I couldn't be there. I couldn't save them," Pastor Oliver said.

This crash is the second deadly accident at the same intersection this year.

The community is now calling on safety measures in place.

"Five lives have been sacrificed because of neglect," Bishop Kelvin Cobaris said, "because of the individuals going up and down this street carelessly. And then not putting things in place to slow traffic down and to manage safety."

The community is rallying around the Oliver family during their time of grief.

"It's the child's job to bury the father, not the other way around. And now, I have to bury five of them," Pastor Oliver said.

The family tells FOX 35 News that Pastor Oliver's wife, Shawn, who was driving the car is recovering.

They say she has bruises and needs stitches but needs prayers more than anything else right now.