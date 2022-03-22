Ride share driver shoots violent passenger, deputies say

article

The Orange County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that left one man seriously injured overnight.

Deputies responded to John Young Parkway and SR 528 a little before 1 AM on Tuesday morning. Investigators say the driver of a ride share service saw the male passenger in the back seat strike his girlfriend seated in the front. The driver pulled over and ordered the man out of the vehicle. Upon exiting, the passenger charged at the driver before the driver fired a gun, striking the man.

The man was taken to the hospital in serious, but stable condition.