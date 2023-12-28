Rick Scott's Florida home targeted in swatting incident, police confirm: 'Sick attempt to terrorize my family'

Sen. Rick Scott is speaking out on social media after he said his home was targeted in a "swatting" incident on Wednesday night.

The former Florida governor said he was at dinner with his wife when "cowards swatted" his home in Naples, according to a post on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Swatting" is when someone prank calls law enforcement with the goal of triggering a large police or SWAT Team presence at an unsuspecting victim's home.

"These criminals wasted the time & resources of our law enforcement in a sick attempt to terrorize my family," Scott said.

A spokesperson for the Naples Police Department confirmed the incident to FOX 35.

Just after 9 p.m., dispatchers received a call on the non-emergency line about a shooting that happened in the 3100 block of Gordon Drive, police said. Less than 15 minutes later, police were able to confirm that the events reported did not occur and that it was a "swatting event."

SWATTING : Florida girl, 11, arrested for fake 911 text that her friend was kidnapped: deputies

No other details have been released at this time. The investigation is still active and ongoing.