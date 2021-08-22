Rev. Jesse Jackson and wife Jacqueline remain hospitalized with COVID

The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remain under doctors' observation at a Chicago hospital and are "responding positively to treatments" for COVID-19.

A statement from the couple's son, Jonathan Jackson, says they're being carefully monitored, in part because of their age.

Rev. Jackson, 79, was vaccinated against the virus in January. Mrs. Jackson is 77-years-old.

They were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital on Saturday.

"My family appreciates all of the expressions of concern and prayers that have been offered on their behalf, and we will continue to offer our prayers for your family as well," said the statement from Jonathan Jackson. "We ask that you continue to pray for the full recovery of our parents."

