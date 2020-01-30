Retired Florida firefighter loses battle with cancer

article

The St. Johns County Fire Rescue is mourning the loss of one of their own after a long battle with cancer.

Fire Rescue posted a tribute to Retired Lieutenant Mike Hiers on Wednesday, who passed away surrounded by close family and friends.

"Lt. Hiers started with St. Johns County in December 1993 and retired April 2015, serving 22 years in public safety," the department said.

MORE NEWS: Search intensifies for missing baby after father found dead in Pasco County

Lt. Hiers was among 48 paramedics who cross trained as Firefighters in 1997 which helped to officially start professional fire rescue services for St. Johns County. Throughout his career Lt. Hiers was involved in many programs, including achieving his state certification as a hazardous materials technician.

But besides for his incredible work ethic, his co-workers say Lt. Hiers was known for his larger than life personality and the way he took care of people.

Advertisement

"He loved his family, his profession and the community he served. Lt. Hiers was a valued member of St. Johns County Fire Rescue and his legacy will serve as an example for many who follow in his footsteps. Mike you will be greatly missed. Godspeed and thank you for your service."