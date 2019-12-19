Retailer Fashion Nova agrees to pay $1.75 million to settle lawsuit

article

The Vernon-based retailer Fashion Nova Inc. has agreed to pay $1.75 million to settle a consumer protection lawsuit that alleged the company failed to ship items in accordance with state law and properly notify customers about shipping delays, Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey announced Thursday.

Fashion Nova agreed to pay $250,000 in restitution to its customers, along with $1.5 million in costs, penalties and other remedial payments, according to the District Attorney's Office.

The company, which did not admit any wrongdoing, also agreed to make changes in its business practices, according to the District Attorney's Office.

The settlement stems from a civil suit filed in Alameda County Superior Court by the district attorneys of Los Angeles, Alameda, Napa and Sonoma counties that alleged the company repeatedly violated state laws by failing to ship items to California customers within 30 days of their orders, at least through April 2018, and did not provide adequate shipping delay notices.

The civil complaint also alleged that the company failed to adequately disclose its return policy on its website, where a majority of its sales

occurred, according to the District Attorney's Office.