Rest in peace: Altamonte Springs police K-9 Milow passes away

article

The Altamonte Springs Police Department is mourning the loss of K-9 Milow who recently passed way.

"It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of our beloved K-9 Milow," the department wrote on Facebook.

MORE NEWS: Man shot, killed by police at Winter Park wedding was bride's uncle

Milow began his career with the department in 2015 and worked alongside his handler, Officer David Strong.

"Milow played an integral part in the police department and brought many smiles to our community. Milow, thank you for your service to our agency. You will be missed."

Advertisement

Click here for the latest Central Florida news, Florida stories and local headlines.