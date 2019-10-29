Residents forced to evacuate after sinkhole opens up at Altamonte Springs condo complex

It has been confirmed that the hole that formed at an Altamonte Springs condo complex is a sinkhole, Fox 35's Jessica Albert reports.

"Engineers confirm that the hole that formed at an Altamonte Springs condo complex IS a sinkhole," Albert tweeted Wednesday afternoon.

Thirteen people are hoping to find out today if they can get back into their homes after the sinkhole forced them out.

Investigators are back out at the site to determine what caused the hole to open up right next to a condo building, and how and when it can be fixed.

More than a dozen condos at the Royal Arms Condominiums had to evacuated. The American Red Cross is helping those families with a place to live while the investigation is ongoing.

"At this point, it's obvious it's a sinkhole," Michelle Sosa of Altamonte Springs Police said. "Until it actually gets the proper engineering and all the inspectors on scene and inspect it, we won't know any further as far as size or depth or how much it's going to affect not only that unit, but also the surrounding units."

For now, the area on the edge of the building is taped off where the ground has caved in.

The question most residents want to know is will it get bigger? Investigators will need to take a closer look to get those answers.

Officials are still monitoring to see if the hole gets any bigger and more importantly, to make sure no one goes near it and none of the affected residents try to go home just yet.