Research team to investigate mystery wreckage found off Florida's coast

An archeology research team plans to examine mystery wreckage spotted off the coast of Florida on Monday to map the area and see what new details they can learn from the debris.

The possible shipwreck was exposed last week near Daytona Beach Shores following beach erosion caused by Hurricanes Ian and Nicole last year.

Volusia County Beach Patrol estimate the wreckage to be about 25 to 30 feet long. The wreckage is the second that's been unearthed off Florida's coast since those storms.

The outline of the apparent shipwreck appears to be the ship's hull.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.