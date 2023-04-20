Mysterious, possible shipwreck visible off Florida coast near Daytona Beach Shores

Another possible shipwreck has washed up near Daytona Beach Shores following beach erosion caused by Hurricanes Ian and Fiona which slammed parts of Florida last year.

The shipwreck was exposed Wednesday because of sand that's been dragged away by the storms that tore across Florida last year. The outline of the apparent shipwreck appears to be the ship's hull.

Volusia County Beach Patrol said it's the first time in 20 years they've seen something unearthed and estimate the shipwreck to be about 25–30 feet long.

This is the second shipwreck that's been unearthed off Florida's coast since last year's hurricanes. Beach patrol said the seaweed washing up on the coast may help replenish the beach.

Beach patrol also said it's dangerous to walk on or around the wreck and warns visitors to stay back.

A research team is coming Monday to investigate the wreckage.