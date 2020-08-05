Rescuers free workers trapped in downtown Miami construction site

Six workers were transported to the hospital after they were trapped in a at a Brickell building construction site in Miami.

According to Miami Fire Rescue, concrete slabs fell during what they initially called a "partial building collapse," trapping the construction workers Wednesday morning.

WSVN-TV reported that fire rescue crews responded to the scene near South Miami Avenue and Eighth Street at approximately 11:30 a.m.

Authorities said it was a malfunction of construction equipment being taken up the floor.

"We were told that a bundle of rebar was being transferred from the ground floor level up to a construction site level, and there was some kind of malfunction," City of Miami Fire Rescue Lt. Pete Sanchez told WSVN.

Two of the workers were impaled by rebar, rescuers said. All six of the workers were transported to the hospital after being pulled from the building.