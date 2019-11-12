Rescue units respond to worker in 12-foot hole at Orlando power plant
ORLANDO, Fla. - Emergency responders confirmed to FOX 35 that a worker was rescued from a 12-foot hole on Tuesday morning at an Orlando power plant.
They confirmed that units responded to a power plant of S. Alafaya Trail for the rescue.
The man was reportedly retrieved from the hole and taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center. He is in fair condition, according to Orange County Fire Rescue.
This story is developing, check back for updates.