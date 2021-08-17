Report: Valencia College will not require masks on campus

article

Valencia College will not require masks on campus this fall, a new report says.

According to the Orlando Sentinel, a message was sent to all employees saying there was no practical way to enforce a mandate.

Instead, the report said that the students, employees, and visitors are expected to wear masks and that everyone will be urged to be vaccinated.

