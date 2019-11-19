Report: Make-A-Wish family victims of theft while visiting Universal Orlando

article

A Michigan family visiting Orlando during a Make-A-Wish trip says they were the victims of a theft at an Orlando theme park.

Stacy DeFillippo says her 7-year-old son, Ryen, has Spina Bifida. He has surgery coming up at the beginning of December so the family traveled to central Florida for some relaxation and fun beforehand.

DeFillippo says while visiting Universal Studios on Friday, she was told to leave her purse in a cubby near her son's wheelchair before getting on one of the Harry Potter rides. She says when they returned, the bag was gone.

"Oh my gosh, it was instant panic," she said.

DeFillippo says the vibe of the trip changed and their carefree feelings suddenly disappeared. She says her son's medical cards, their Make-A-Wish debit card and Disney gift cards were all in the purse.

FOX 35 News reached out to Universal Orlando and received the following statement:

"We always work closely with our Make-A-Wish families and we are sorry for what this family experienced. Given what happened, we made sure this family had meals and snacks while they were here. We would always cooperate with the police in situations like this in any way we could – including sharing video if it existed."

DeFillippo says in addition to notifying park security, she also filed a report with Orlando police.