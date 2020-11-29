Biden picks all women to lead White House communications team

article

President-elect Joe Biden announced on Sunday that women will lead the White House’s communications team, a first in U.S. presidential history.

“Communicating directly and truthfully to the American people is one of the most important duties of a President,” Biden said in a statement. “I am proud to announce today the first senior White House communications team comprised entirely of women.”

“Our country is facing unprecedented challenges,” Vice President-elect Kamala Harris added. “From the coronavirus pandemic to the economic crisis, to the climate crisis, and a long-overdue reckoning over racial injustice. To overcome these challenges, we need to communicate clearly, honestly, and transparently with the American people.”

One of those women is Jennifer Psaki, a Democratic spokesperson. She will serve as the White House Press Secretary. She confirmed her hire in a series of tweets Sunday evening.



Other members of the team will include Elizabeth E. Alexander, Communications Director for the First Lady; Kate Bedingfield, White House Communications Director; Ashley Etienne, Communications Director for the Vice President; Karine Jean-Pierre, Principal Deputy Press Secretary; Symone Sanders, Senior Advisor and Chief Spokesperson for the Vice President; and Pili Tobar, Deputy White House Communications Director.

Biden first signaled his commitment to diversity when he picked Harris to be the first woman and first person of color to be the Vice President. Since then, he also made history with several other picks including Alejandro Mayorkas, who is the first Latino and immigrant nominated to lead the Department of Homeland Security. Biden also tapped Janet Yellen to be the first woman for treasury secretary. He also nominated Avril Haines to be the first woman as the director of national intelligence.

