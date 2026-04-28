Rep. Cory Mills faces new Republican challenger for Florida's 7th District

The Brief Former Orlando anchor Ryan Elijah has announced his candidacy for Florida's 7th Congressional District. He is one of a number of candidates who are vying for incumbent Cory Mills' seat. Mills, who was elected in 2022 and 2024, has said he intends to seek a third term. Florida's Primary will be held on August 18, 2026. The general election will be held on November 3, 2026.



Florida Rep. Cory Mills could have another challenger for his seat in Congress.

Ryan Elijah, a former news anchor at FOX 35 Orlando, announced Tuesday that he intends to run for Mills’ 7th Congressional seat, which oversees Seminole and Volusia counties.

"We must have a representative in Washington who puts your needs first. I have raised my family in the district for 14 years and will make hardworking families, small businesses, and safe communities my number one priority," Elijah said in a statement.

Elijah said that he intends to formally file his candidacy soon.

Rep. Mills was elected to Florida’s 7th District in 2022, and won his re-election bid in 2024. He does intend to seek a third term in the House of Representatives, FOX News Digital reports.

Several people have announced campaigns for Mills' 7th Congressional District seat, though not all have formally filed.

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Democratic challengers:

Jennifer Adams, lost to Cory Mills in 2024 election

Bale Dalton, former NASA chief of staff

Marialana Kinter, Served in the US Navy, part of Nuclear program

Noah Widmann (dropped out)

Republican challengers

Michael Don Johnson, self-described ‘fiscal conservative Reagan Republican’

Sarah Ulrich, a Florida businesswoman

Ryan Elijah, former Orlando TV anchor