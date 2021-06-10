Remembering Christina Grimmie: Singer fatally shot in Orlando 5 years ago

article

It has been 5 years since singer Christina Grimmie was fatally shot in Orlando.

Police say the YouTube sensation was gunned down by an obsessed fan on June 10, 2016 at The Plaza Live.

"She was doing a meet-and-greet, just signing autographs and selling merchandise. This white male approached her and opened fire, striking her," former Orlando Police Chief John Mina said during a news conference at the time, the Associated Press reported.

Grimmie’s brother Marcus tackled the suspect, identified as 27-year-old Kevin James Loibl, immediately after Christina was shot. Loibl fatally shot himself.

Those who knew Christina's life spoke well of the aspiring star.

Her brother said, "She's awesome. She loved this town. She loved this state. She loved to sing. She loved the Lord and she loved me."

Grimmie was a finalist on the singing competition show, ‘The Voice.’ Her coach from the show, Adam Levine, paid for her funeral.

"Behati and I are absolutely devastated and heartbroken by Christina Grimmie’s death. Our hearts go out to her family," he tweeted at the time.

After her death, her brother started the Christina Grimmie Foundation to help support families affected by gun violence.

