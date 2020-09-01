Relatives ready to visit loved ones in long-term care facilities once they reopen

Loved ones are anxiously waiting to see their relatives in nursing homes after the governor announced he's lifting the lockdown.

Some nursing home administrators say they're in the process of working to reopen.

Lisa Warren is celebrating, knowing that she’ll be able to see her husband, Bill, in his nursing home soon.

She says he has Alzheimer's and it’s taken a toll not being able to see him since mid-March when facilities went on lockdown. It was a move to protect patients.

Pictured: Lisa Warren and her husband, Bill.

"All he needs is for me to just be with him and that’s what I’ve been missing and that’s what he’s been missing, so I’m beyond excited," Warren said.

"I was tearing up listening to Lisa. Can’t wait to see that hug, so they’re gonna have to take a picture," said Orlando resident Michelle Branham, of the Florida Alzheimer's Association. She is part of the governor’s task force to reopen long-term facilities.

Governor DeSantis got emotional as he talked about end-of-life cases and saying goodbye to loved ones during a meeting with the task force.

"I thought the governor kind of getting really choked up about that. That was really a wonderful part of this experience. Wonderful to know that he cares," Branham said.

Recommendations to reopen include:

Visits by appointment only

Two Visitors will be allowed in at one time, with a total of five visitors per day.

Those considered essential or compassionate caregivers will also be allowed in to assist patients as employees do.

Visitors will be required to wear masks. Visits may be inside or outside depending on the facility.

No one under the age of 18 will be allowed in.

Facilities must be COVID free for 14 days.

Warren says her husband’s nursing home already emailed her saying there putting plans into place.

She’s ready to be screened to keep him safe during her visits.

"I’ll have COVID tests every other week, every week. Whatever they want me to do, I’m going to do it."