Redesigned I-4 interchange at Sand Lake Road opens Friday, promising to ease congestion

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) is working to alleviate congestion at one of the region's busiest interchanges.

At Sand Lake Rd. and Interstate 4, the conventional interchange is giving way to what is known as a diverging diamond interchange, or DDI, touted by FDOT officials as a significant step to reduce traffic conflicts.

The implementation of the new traffic pattern is set for Friday, March 8, at 11 p.m., marking a key milestone in FDOT's ongoing project aimed at enhancing safety and mitigating congestion in the area.

Under the diverging diamond interchange, Sand Lake Rd. traffic will be redirected to the opposite side at the initial traffic light, eliminating the need for left turns across traffic to access I-4. Traffic is then guided back to the right side of the road at a second traffic light.

"It’s a safety improvement and traffic improvement. A DDI helps move traffic more freely through an intersection, and from a safety perspective, it reduces conflict points," said Ryan Flipse, the construction project manager.

The project has been in the works for approximately one year. FDOT leaders assure the public that the transition should be straightforward and include new pavement markings, signage, and paths for pedestrians, drivers, and bicyclists.

As the project unfolds, officials anticipate one lane of access on Friday night, with completion expected by 8 a.m. on Saturday, offering a promising resolution to the longstanding congestion issues.