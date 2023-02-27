Red Lobster launches line of frozen seafood products

article

Red Lobster is coming to a grocery store frozen aisle near you.

The Orlando, Florida-based restaurant chain announced the launch of its first-ever line of frozen seafood products at U.S. retailers.

The new entrees, inspired by Red Lobster’s fan-favorite menu items, include Cheddar Bay Biscuit Shrimp, Coconut Shrimp Bites, Cheddar Bay Biscuit Cod, and Parmesan Crusted Garlic & Herb Stuffed Shrimp.

"Everyone loves our Cheddar Bay Biscuits, and our shrimp is a close second favorite, so it just made sense to finally put the two together," Patty Trevino, Red Lobster’s chief marketing officer, said in a statement .

The investment into a frozen food lineup comes as the global frozen food market is projected to reach $504.41 billion by 2030, according to market research firm AstuteAnalytica .

Red Lobster touted the Cheddar Bay Biscuit Shrimp, which combines the Cheddar Bay Biscuit with sweet, succulent shrimp, as "impossible to eat just one." The bite-sized Coconut Shrimp Bites – tossed in real shredded coconut and paired with the Sweet Chili Sauce – are "slightly sweet, perfectly crunchy and dangerously delicious."

Meanwhile, the wild-caught cod is breaded with the chain’s Cheddar Bay Biscuit seasoning, and the Parmesan Crusted Garlic & Herb Stuffed Shrimp features sweet shrimp stuffed with garlic, herbs and cream cheese coated with a parmesan-crusted breading.

Red Lobster called the new frozen seafood lineup "a quick and convenient dinner, the perfect party appetizer or a reliable late-night shrimpy snack."

While this is the first frozen entree product lineup, Red Lobster already has frozen, ready-to-bake Cheddar Bay Biscuits at grocery stores, as well as a brand of mixes like Gluten-Free Cheddar Bay Biscuit Mix, Traditional Mix, and Honey Butter Biscuit Mix.

This story was reported from Cincinnati.