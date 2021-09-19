Record rainfall brings flash flooding to parts of Central Florida

Heavy rain brought flash flooding to parts of Seminole County on Sunday. Rain totals were anywhere from three to nearly six inches.

The Orlando Sanford International Airport broke its daily rainfall record on Sunday that was previously just over two inches, set back in 1984.

The official total has not been determined but the airport reported 3.3 inches over a 45-minute span early Sunday evening.

Downtown Sanford saw flooding as well.

"We got stuck in Downtown Sanford. A little delayed on the 'Flash Flood Warnings,'" wrote Nicole Miaoulis in a Facebook post. She shared her video with FOX 35 News.

"The reason that we were seeing all of that heavy rain and lightning was all thanks to the sea breezes. They collided right over our viewing area, just like our future cast models were showing a little bit earlier today," said FOX 35 meteorologist Allison Gargaro. "The reason we saw so much rain, there was a big influence of tropical moisture over the entire region."

Over the last 24 hours, over five inches of rain has been reported in both Seminole and Volusia counties.

