Recognize them? Women accused of stealing from Best Buy in Ocala

Do you know these women? Police are asking for the public's help finding the four ladies who they say stole several items from a Best Buy store recently.

According to a Facebook post by Ocala police, on Aug. 29, the women "actively worked together" to steal multiple items from Best Buy, totaling over $500.

"After exiting the store, they drove off in a white sedan," police said.

If you have any information on the identities of these women, please call Officer Gleason at 352-369-7000 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously by dialing **TIPS.