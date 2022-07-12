Recognize him? Man steals I-Robot vacuums, other items from Sanford Target, police say

article

The Sanford Police Department released a photo of a man who reportedly stole multiple items, including I-Robot vacuums from a Target store.

Officers said the July 7, 2022 incident happened at the store located at 1201 WP Ball Boulevard in Sanford shortly before 5:30 p.m.

The man is accused of selecting four bicycle tires, two I-Robot vacuums and two Dyson vacuums, and leaving the store without paying. The items have a total value of $1,675.92, according to police.

Anyone who can identify the man is asked to call the Sanford Police Department.