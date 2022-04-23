Reckless driver hits, kills motorcyclist

article

A motorcyclist was killed Friday night in Daytona Beach Shores after another speeding vehicle crashed into it.

The Daytona Beach Shores Department of Public Safety says an officer saw a woman speeding down South Atlantic Avenue, going approximately 85 mph.

The officer turned on her overhead lights as the car was passing her vehicle going the opposite way, according to officials.

Investigators say the driver did not slow down and ended up hitting a motorcyclist as it was turning into a gas station. The driver of the motorcyclist was killed instantly.

The woman continued driving away until her car became disabled adan stopped about a block away. Rescue units transported her to the hospital with head injuries, but it is not expected to be life-threatening.

No names have been released at this point but the Department of Public Safety says charges are pending.