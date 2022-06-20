Recent study shows bonefish with drugs in their system

article

A three-year research project in Florida has discovered an alarming level of pharmaceutical drugs in bonefish.

The study, conducted by Bonefish & Tarpon Trust and Florida International University’s Coastal Fisheries Research Lab, tested over 90 bonefish for over 100 pharmaceuticals and according to the study, all of them had at least one drug in their system.

The Bonefish Pharmaceutical Contaminants Study observed the occurrence of pharmaceutical drugs in bonefish in South Florida and the Caribbean and the effect they have on the fishing industry.

The study revealed alarming results.

According to the study, an average of seven drugs were found in bonefish, with one fish containing as many as 17 pharmaceuticals in its system.

Researchers say that the most common medications found in the fish were blood pressure medication, anti-depressants, pain relievers, antibiotics and prostate medication.

According to researchers, bonefish are inhaling trace amounts of the drugs through contaminated water and as they eat their prey.

Although bonefish are not typically consumed by humans, the fish's digestion of the drugs can lead to further problems in the Atlantic's ecosystem. Researchers say, in "all prey tested and contain the same types of pharmaceuticals as detected in bonefish." – suggesting a contamination issue is already in the ecosystem.

In 2019, Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an executive order towards improving water quality in Florida.

"Our water and natural resources are the foundation of our economy and our way of life in Florida The protection of water resources is one of the most pressing issues facing our state. That’s why today I’m taking immediate action to combat the threats which have devastated our local economies and threatened the health of our communities." said DeSantis.

The order allotted over $2.5 billion for the next four years on water protection and restoring the Everglades. It also created the Office of Environmental Accountability and Transparency tasked with organizing scientific research to align with environmental policy.

The study says that the contaminated bonefish pose a significant threat to recreational saltwater fishing which supports nearly 89,000 jobs and economically brings in $9 billion to the industry.