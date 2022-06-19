'Disney Wish' cruise ship to arrive at Port Canaveral Monday

Disney Wish, the newest Disney cruise ship, will arrive at Port Canaveral, Florida, early Monday morning, as it prepares to finally set sail this summer.

It's set to pass Jetty Park shortly after 5 a.m., and proceed to the West Turning Basin, where she will dock at cruise terminal 8 by 5:40 a.m.

FOX 35 News will stream the ship's arrival live in the above video player.

"We have anticipated this homecoming of the Disney Wish for some time, and we know that our Port community is excited to watch her arrive at the Port," Port CEO Capt. John Murray said in a statement. "Our public safety team has worked with Brevard County Sheriff’s Office to ensure access to viewing points while maintaining our port wide focus on public safety."

STORY: New beachfront park to open in Daytona Beach

According to Disney Cruise Line's website, the new cruise ship will travel to Nassau, Bahamas, and Disney's private island Castaway Cay, beginning in July, and will offer three and four night sailings to those destinations.

When the Disney Wish sets sail, families will discover a mesmerizing new world created especially for them.

Sailings for two guests appear to begin at $1,751. The cruise lines says Broadway-quality shows, adult-exclusive activities, pools, waterslides and recreation, spacious staterooms, upscale, casual and 24-hour in-room dining, and clubs for kids, tween and teenagers are included in the price.

MORE NEWS: SeaWorld Orlando expands Electric Ocean event to include concerts

Disney plans to give a first look inside the ship on Wednesday, June 29 at 11 a.m.

The debut will feature musical performances and characters from Disney, Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars adventures.

To see dates and itineraries for the ship, click here.