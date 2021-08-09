Reba McEntire reveals she caught coronavirus despite being vaccinated: 'It's not fun to get this'

Reba McEntire revealed she caught coronavirus even after she was vaccinated.

The 66-year-old country music star and her boyfriend Rex Linn both were diagnosed with coronavirus, McEntire revealed during a recent TikTok livestream .

"I just want to say one thing: this has been a hard year and it's getting rougher again," the "Fancy" singer wrote. "You guys, please stay safe. Wear your mask. Do what you have to do. Stay home."

"It's not fun to get this. I did get it. Rex and I got it and it's not fun. You don't feel good," McEntire continued. "We were both vaccinated and we still got it, so stay safe, stay home, and be protected the best you can."

The "Consider Me Gone" singer revealed that the surge in COVID-19 cases across America has made McEntire rethink her plans for her upcoming live shows.

"I have no idea what plans for next year are," she said. "You know, the COVID thing has really hit hard and spikes are going everywhere right now ... and it's all over the country — this new variant."

"We have plans right now to go back on tour in January, February and March," McEntire continued. "We have plans with being with Brooks & Dunn at Caesars in December — the first two weeks, almost three weeks of December — but we don't know if that's going to go."

