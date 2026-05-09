Volusia County Sheriff's Office: Driver of fleeing vehicle dies after being shot by deputy

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office says a man is dead after being shot by a deputy in the parking lot of the Walmart Neighborhood Market on S. Woodland Blvd. in DeLand



According to information posted on social media from the Sheriff's Office, the events leading up to the shooting began Friday night when a reckless driver fled from DeLand Police and nearly hit a pedestrian in the downtown area.



The driver then fled from law enforcement on westbound SR 44 with the headlights of his vehicle turned off.



The vehicle was found around 4:30am Saturday in the parking lot of the Walmart market, and the driver then accelerated and tried to flee again when deputies approached the car, according to information in the release.



A deputy fired a shot through the windshield, and though the driver was struck, he continued a short distance before crashing.



The driver was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, the Sheriff's release said.



There were no other injuries.



Volusia deputies and DeLand Police officers have responded to the scene and an active investigation is underway.





