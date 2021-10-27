'Real Men Wear Pink' raising money to fight breast cancer

Real Men Wear Pink.

It is a campaign where men are recruited to raise money for the American Cancer Society's mission and save lives from breast cancer.



"The emotional toll that it takes on everyone in the family. It’s really challenging."



Tim Clark is the campaign chair in Central Florida and the CEO of Advent Health Apopka.



"I really hope that we can make a difference throughout our community," he said.



He leads a group of men who pledge to wear pink every day in October to raise awareness. The men accepted a challenge to raise at least $2,500 this year. Then there's a friendly competition to see who can raise the most money.

"Not just any men," said Clark. "Community leaders that can really add influence."



Todd Pokrywa of The Viera Company in Brevard County is the group's top earner. He has raised $25,000 so far by tapping into professional and personal connections.



"It’s always hard to know what or how to respond when someone tells you they’ve been diagnosed with cancer," he said.



He says each year 280,000 women are diagnosed with invasive breast cancer with 43,000 dying from it.

Men get it, too. In 2021, 26,000 men are expected to be diagnosed and about 530 will not survive.



"It’s something that is close and dear to me because there is no individual family or community that is immune from breast cancer," said Pokrywa.



That is why they are counting on the power of pink! Every dollar raised helps the American Cancer Society through early detection and prevention, breast cancer research, and patient support.



Their goal this year is to raise $121,000. So far they have raised about $74,000.

If you would like more information or donate go HERE.

