Bethune-Cookman University names Raymond Woodie as new head football coach

Bethune-Cookman University has named Raymond Woodie as its new head football coach.

Woodie has worked as an assistant football coach for numerous Power 5 schools including Florida Atlantic University, where he recently served from 2020 to 2022, Florida State University, the University of Oregon and the University of South Florida, and has received recognition as one of the premier recruiters in college football, BCU said in a news release Monday.

The 49-year-old is a BCU alumnus, having graduated in 1996 when it was formerly known as Bethune-Cookman College. During his time at the university, he was a two-time Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) First Team Defense selection, as well as a two-time Football Championship Subdivision (formerly Division I-AA) All-America selection.

The university said Woodie was also the first Bethune-Cookman student-athlete to be named a GTE Academic All-American and have $25,000 donated to the University in his name.

In a statement, BCU Director of Athletics Reggie Theus said he's thrilled about Woodie's return to BCU to lead the university's Wildcats football team.

"We felt confident in his experience, his leadership, and his ability to embrace the spirit of our founder, Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune in this 100th year of B-CU football. We are locked in the vision for providing a championship culture through his detailed plan for recruiting academically talented student athletes, along with a sustained desire to provide a high-level experience. It's evidently clear why Coach Woodie has had terrific success in his journey, and we look forward to his return to Daytona Beach and starting this new era," Theus said.

The announcement of Woodie's appointment as head coach comes weeks after BCU students protested in support of former head football coach candidate Ed Reed.

Just 25 days after announcing to bring Reed on as coach, the university decided to cut ties with the NFL Hall of Famer. The move came after Reed was critical of the school’s facilities.

Students shared images with FOX 35 News of what they said was mold growing on residence hall walls, ceilings, and even on their clothes.

Student protesters gathered in front of White Hall and chanted things like "Reed was right" and called on the board of trustees to step down.