Rare white dolphin spotted off Florida's coast

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Updated 12:32PM
FOX 35 Orlando

Earlier this month, Steve Thompson was sitting on his balcony when he spotted a rare white dolphin in the water at Honeymoon Island State Park in Dunedin, Florida.

DUNEDIN, Fla. - A rare white dolphin was recently spotted off the coast of Florida. 

Steve Thompson told FOX 35 News he was gazing at the gorgeous waters of the Gulf of Mexico in Dunedin on April 5 when the unique marine mammal caught his attention.

"I was on my balcony on Honeymoon Island trying to film another dolphin when I caught the white one out of the corner of my eye," Thompson said in a statement. 

He began recording a video of it which he later shared on social media.

 "I thought it was unusual since I had never seen one before. It wasn’t until I put the video online that I realized how rare my sighting was," Thompson said.

 Last year, a similar dolphin named Cherub was spotted in the Clearwater Canal of Florida. 

Like the dolphin Thompson spotted, Cherub has hypopigmentation, which means its skin is white, rather than gray. 

 Hannah Rogers, a rescue biologist at the Clearwater Marine Aquarium, told Fox News Digital at the time, animals with hypopigmentation are "rather rare" and Cherub was the only known hypopigmented animal in the Clearwater area.