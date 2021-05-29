Rare, endangered sea turtle lays nest on Central Florida beach

article

A beautiful sight was captured on Saturday morning as a very rare and endangered sea turtle chose a Volusia County beach to lay her next on.

Photos taken by Officer Palmer showed the turtle in the sand. One commenter named Nancy Carter said she witnessed the event that reportedly took place at Ponce Inlet.

"She is a beautiful turtle. I was there watching the entire time. Glad she made her nest here in Ponce Inlet where you can’t drive on the beach."

According to Volusia County Beaches, Kemp’s Ridley sea turtles, also called the Atlantic ridley sea turtle, are "the rarest species of sea turtle and is the world's most endangered species of sea turtles."

Visit Florida reports that nearly 90-percent of sea turtle nesting in the U.S. occurs in Florida from March through October of each year.

