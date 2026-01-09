Florida launches baby formula safety push after state testing finds elevated toxins

The Brief First lady Casey DeSantis announced a new initiative aimed at improving infant food safety. Florida officials tested 24 baby formulas and found most contained toxin levels above federal daily limits. The governor urged manufacturers and other states to increase oversight and testing.



Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis on Friday announced a new initiative aimed at improving the safety of baby formula.

At a news conference on Friday, she cited test results that found elevated levels of toxins in many popular products sold in the state.

She was joined by Gov. Ron DeSantis and Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo.

The backstory:

Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis is waging war on toxins in baby formula.

"This is very, very deeply personal to me because I am the mother of three very rambunctious small children," DeSantis said.

Florida’s Surgeon General, Dr. Joseph Ladapo, announced test results from a statewide study.

"We tested for pesticides, and we also tested for heavy metals and particularly arsenic, mercury, lead and cadmium," Dr. Ladapo said.

Twenty-four formulas, from seven different brands, purchased in-person and online from across the state, were tested.

What was found?

According to the results, 16 came back showing toxin levels exceeding the maximum daily limit set by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the United States Food and Drug Administration (USDA).

The most common toxin above federal limits found was mercury, according to Dr. Ladapo.

"Mercury is probably one of the most toxic things that you can put into a person's body," Dr. Ladapo said. "We're talking about neurodevelopmental injury. We're talking about injury to your kidneys, to your lungs, to your livers, to other, pretty much every organ in your body."

Higher than approved levels of arsenic were found in five of the formulas, three had higher than approved levels of cadmium, two had higher than approved levels of lead, and none were found to have higher than approved levels of pesticides.

What are parents saying?

"I have no words for that," said JoAnn Diaz. "It is alarming."

Diaz’s 3-year-old grandson was a formula baby. She said caregivers almost have to trust these companies, because for many, there is no other realistic option."Between the immunizations, the water, foods with all processed foods – now formula… it’s like… what do we feed them? What do we give them?" Diaz asked. "We would practically have to grow everything in our backyard… have our own cow, you know?"

Hannah Surface said she looked into buying donor milk for her daughter, Brooklyn, but found the cost outrageous.

"Three to five dollars an ounce… and as a newborn you drink 2–4 ounces in one sitting – and they have multiple feedings a day obviously," Surface said. "That’s a lot – that’s a lot of money."

Casey DeSantis said it should not come to that.

"Parents should be able to trust that the products that they bring home are safe," said DeSantis.

According to Gov. DeSantis, baby formula is regulated at the federal level. This additional state testing is meant to apply pressure to manufacturers to clean up their product.

DeSantis urged other states to follow Florida’s lead in calling for additional testing for products manufactured for babies.

Which brands were tested?

For a full list of the formulas tested, and their results can be found here.