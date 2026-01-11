Orlando protesters rally amid ICE shootings in Minneapolis, Portland

The Brief The protest is scheduled to take place from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. The event is open to the public and will take place outdoors at Orlando City Hall.



Protests and rallies are expected Sunday in Orlando and across the United States following two high-profile ICE shootings in Minneapolis and Portland. Renee Macklin Good was shot and killed by ICE Agents inside her vehicle last week in Minneapolis.

Two others were hurt in a separate shooting in Portland. Protesters, organizers, and groups are expected to gather outside Orlando City Hall around noon.

FOX 35 plans to have live coverage of the rally at that time. You can watch in the video player above.