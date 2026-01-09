Why is there smoke in the air? Haze blankets parts of Central Florida from these prescribed burns

The Brief Smoke spread across parts of Central Florida from prescribed burns in conservation areas. Plumes were visible for miles and tracked on radar, drifting north along light winds. Dry, drought conditions could lead to more fire activity in the coming weeks.



Smoke drifted across parts of Central Florida on Friday night as crews carried out prescribed burns in multiple conservation areas, creating dark plumes visible for miles.

A large cloud of smoke was seen in Seminole County from a prescribed burn in the Black Hammock Wilderness Area and the Seminole State Forest. Additional smoke was visible in Brevard County, near Titusville.

Another prescribed burn was underway at the Merritt Island National Wildlife Refuge, officials said.

The backstory:

Officials said the burns are routine land-management tools used in Florida, particularly in late winter and early spring, to reduce excess vegetation and lower the risk of more dangerous wildfires. Still, residents are not accustomed to seeing such widespread smoke, especially when conditions allow it to travel long distances.

FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Noah Bergren said the smoke was so dense it could be tracked on weather radar.

Plumes from burns in Brevard County near the Canaveral National Seashore and from an area between DeBary and Sorrento spread northward along light southerly winds, with smoke at times reaching as far as Oak Hill, New Smyrna Beach and near DeLand before dissipating.

The burn between DeBary and Sorrento was largely completed by late afternoon, but smoke from the Brevard County fire continued into the evening.

Forecasters warned that dry conditions across the region could lead to more fire activity in the coming weeks. Much of central Florida remains in drought, with rainfall totals about 2 to 5 inches below normal over the past couple of months.

While prescribed burns are planned and monitored, officials said the ongoing dryness raises the risk of fires getting out of control later in the winter and into spring if conditions worsen.