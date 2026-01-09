Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, Adventure Island offering free admission to Florida preschoolers

The Brief Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and Adventure Island are offering free admission to Florida children ages 5 and younger. The Preschool Card includes free admission to both parks through Dec. 31. Parents must register for the card by Feb. 28.



Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and Adventure Island water park are offering Florida preschoolers free admission for the rest of 2026.

The parks are again offering the Preschool Card, which is available to children ages 5 and younger.

To get the card, parents or guardians must register online by Feb. 28. They will not be able to register for the card at the park entrances. The first visit with the card must be made by Feb. 28, according to Busch Gardens.

The Preschool Card is valid through Dec. 31 once activated.

Parents and guardians will need to provide a valid form of ID—copy of a certified birth certificate or travel passport—to verify the age of the child. School IDs or children security IDs will not be accepted, Busch Gardens said. Parents and guardians will also need a photo ID with proof of Florida residency.

Busch Gardens offers several attractions for younger visitors, including Sesame Street Safari of Fun, family-friendly shows, animal encounters, and the new Wild Oasis play area.

SeaWorld Orlando, which has the same parent company as Busch Gardens, is also offering a free Preschool Card for 2026. The pass includes admission to SeaWorld and Aquatica Orlando water park. It requires separate registration.