2 killed in Sumter County golf cart crash, troopers say

Two people were killed, and three others injured following a crash involving a golf cart and an SUV at the intersection of County Road 109 and U.S. Highway 27, authorities said.

Officials responded to the crash on Friday evening around 9:35 p.m.

According to troopers, the crash happened when a golf cart traveling westbound on CR-109 entered the intersection and failed to stop for a red traffic signal. The golf cart crossed into the path of a southbound Kia Soul on U.S. 27 and was struck.

Reports suggest that the impact caused the golf cart to overturn. Both vehicles came to rest near the southwest corner and west shoulder of the intersection.

According to troopers, the driver of the golf cart, a 64-year-old man from Lady Lake, and his passenger, a 58-year-old woman from The Villages, were transported to a nearby hospital, where they later died from their injuries.

The driver of the Kia Soul, a 23-year-old woman from Eustis, and a 1-year-old child passenger from Leesburg were taken to an area hospital with minor injuries. A 19-year-old male passenger from Belleview was also in the vehicle.

The crash remains under investigation.