Ocala man found shot in his front yard; suspect held without bond for murder charge

The Brief An Ocala man, 64, was found in his front yard with gunshot injuries that he later died from. Isaac Ezekiel Toye, 29, was arrested in connection to the death of Harold Whitt Harper, 64. Toye is being held without bond in the Marion County Jail.



Described as an apparent "random act of violence," the Ocala Police Department arrested a suspect in connection to the shooting death of a 64-year-old man in a Marion County neighborhood.

What we know:

Isaac Ezekiel Toye, 29, was arrested in connection to the death of Harold Whitt Harper, 64, who was found shot in the front yard of his Ocala home.

Police said they were sent to an area near Southeast Third Street in Ocala around 3:30 p.m. on Jan. 7 for a reported shooting. Officers found Harper with gunshot wounds, who later died.

Shortly before the shooting, Ocala Police had also received a call about a man, dressed in all black, walking toward a man in his car while he was pulling out of the driveway. The driver told police that man – who the driver said appeared to be preparing to shoot a gun – told him to stop, but the driver continued driving.

After the shooting, police found Toye two blocks away from Harper. Ocala Police said witness statements and evidence placed Toye at both scenes.

"There is no indication that this was a targeted attack or that there are additional suspects," Ocala Police said in a released statement.

What they're saying:

Daniel Earnest, who lives near where the shooting took place, called the situation scary.

"Definitely was scary and just, you know, with it being in the news now as a complete random act of violence, was a little terrifying," he said.

Sean Fulwood had the same sentiment. He said a lot of his neighbors were talking about wanting to carry their guns around after the shooting, just to feel safer.

"There are certain places and certain areas of communities where you would think, you know, we don't have to worry about things like that. And that's not true," Fulwood said.

What's next:

Toye was charged with murder and one count of aggravated assault.

A Marion County judge ruled that Toye be held without bond in the Marion County Jail.

His next court date is set for Feb. 10 at 9 a.m.