American Legion Commander arrested on 40 child exploitation charges in Volusia, officials say

A 57-year-old Ormond Beach man has been arrested and charged with 40 counts of possession of sexual performance by a child, according to the Volusia Sheriff’s Office.

According to officials, John Delage was taken into custody Friday evening at the American Legion Post in Ormond Beach, where he serves as the commanding officer. Authorities said staff at the post cooperated fully with deputies during the arrest.

The investigation began after the Volusia Sheriff’s Office Child Exploitation Unit received a tip from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children. Detectives subsequently conducted an investigation that led to Delage’s arrest.

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood condemned the alleged crimes and praised those involved in the investigation.

"Sickening and disturbing is the only way to describe this," Sheriff Mike Chitwood said.

"Thank you to our Volusia Sheriff’s Office Child Exploitation Unit detectives who do all they can to protect kids from the worst of society. Thank you to the deputies who took this scumbag into custody. And thank you to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children for staying vigilant and tipping off law enforcement about these sick cases all over the country."