Rapid COVID-19 testing site that can provide results within 15 minutes to open in Orlando, company says

A rapid COVID-19 testing site is coming to the Millenia Mall area and can provide test results within 15 minutes, the company behind the site said.

COVID Testing LLC said that the first site will open near the Millenia Mall on 33rd Street. They will be open Monday through Friday between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., Saturday between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m., and then Sunday between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

The testing site reportedly is a mobile site with multiple lanes. The company claims that by using a Serology finger prick test, they can get results for COVID-19 testing and antibodies within 15 minutes. They also can do PCR nasal swab tests.

An opening date for the first location has not been given yet.

They did also say that additional locations will open in the coming weeks though.

