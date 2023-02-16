Rajah Caruth preparing for NASCAR trucks series

Rajah Caruth knew for a long time he wanted to be a race car driver. But his path was unconventional.



"I started iRacing because it was my only shot at making it. Even getting my foot in the door, let alone racing Friday here at the NASCAR trucks series," Caruth told FOX 35 News.



He started out doing sim racing, but at age 17, he was chosen to be part of NASCAR’s Drive for Diversity program.



Now at 20 years old, he’s preparing for his first full-time season in the trucks series, and he’s still a student at Winston-Salem State in North Carolina.



"To balance it with my school, it’s going to take everything to manage my obligations academically and professionally," Caruth said.



As NASCAR continues its efforts to diversify, Caruth hopes he can inspire young kids, who were like him.



"I know for a fact that seeing someone that looks like them will give them even more confidence. If they have any sort of doubt that they can't chase their dreams. If I can do it, then they can too," Caruth said.