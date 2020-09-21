Expand / Collapse search
Coastal Flood Warning
until TUE 4:00 PM EDT, Coastal Volusia County, Southern Brevard County, Northern Brevard County
9
Coastal Flood Warning
until MON 6:00 PM EDT, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Lake County, Volusia County
Rip Tide Statement
until TUE 8:00 PM EDT, Coastal Volusia County, Southern Brevard County, Northern Brevard County
Wind Advisory
until MON 8:00 PM EDT, Coastal Volusia County, Southern Brevard County, Northern Brevard County, Coastal Flagler County
Airport Weather Warning
until MON 8:00 PM EDT, Coastal Volusia County
Lake Wind Advisory
from MON 8:00 AM EDT until MON 8:00 PM EDT, Inland Volusia County, Northern Lake County, Southern Lake County, Seminole County, Orange County, Osceola County
Lake Wind Advisory
from MON 10:00 AM EDT until MON 8:00 PM EDT, Sumter County
Rip Tide Statement
until TUE 8:00 AM EDT, Coastal Flagler County

Rail safety week underway, Orlando Police to increase enforcement

Published 
FOX 35 Orlando

Rail safety week begins

Enforcement will be stepped up at certain crossings this week.

ORLANDO, Fla. - Rail Safety Week begins on Monday across the nation.

The Orlando Police Department is joining many agencies in participating in the campaign.

For example, on Tuesday, they will step up enforcement at the tracks near Colonial Drive between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. 

MORE NEWS: Volusia County first responders mourn paramedic who lost COVID-19 battle

Officials said that last year, Florida ranked third in the nation for the highest number of crashes at railroad crossings.

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.