Rail safety week underway, Orlando Police to increase enforcement

Rail Safety Week begins on Monday across the nation.

The Orlando Police Department is joining many agencies in participating in the campaign.

For example, on Tuesday, they will step up enforcement at the tracks near Colonial Drive between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m.

MORE NEWS: Volusia County first responders mourn paramedic who lost COVID-19 battle

Officials said that last year, Florida ranked third in the nation for the highest number of crashes at railroad crossings.

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.