'Put the guns down': Family speaks out after man killed in drive-by shooting in Daytona Beach

Family members of a man killed in a drive-by shooting in Daytona Beach are seeking justice on his behalf and are calling on the community to bring an end to gun violence.

Travis Hubbert Jr. was shot and killed in the driveway of a home on Tucker Street Monday night when a vehicle drove by and someone inside it shot him.

The 20-year-old's family said he was a father-to-be.

During a news conference, Police Chief Jakari Young said they will need the support of the community to help solve the case.

"This was a good young man who was loved by both the community and his family, and this one we need people to come forward and speak up so we can generate leads so that we can get closure for this family," Young said.

Investigators do not have any information about a suspect at the moment, but plan to provide a vehicle description sometime soon.