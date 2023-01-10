Man killed in drive-by shooting in Daytona Beach, police say

A 20-year-old man was killed in a drive-by shooting in Daytona Beach Monday night, according to police.

Shortly before midnight, officers were called to a home on Tucker Street after a vehicle drove by the home and someone inside it fired several shots at the man and the home.

When they arrived, they found the man, identified as Travis Hubbert Jr., in the driveway of the home with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to a local hospital where he died, police said.

Anyone who may have witnessed the shooting or may have information is asked to contact Detective Joey Roces at (386) 671-5246 or email rocesjoseph@dbpd.us.