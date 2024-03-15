This Florida home for sale comes with its own private island – but it'll cost you millions

If you've ever wanted to own your own private island, now's your chance! Pumpkin Key is up for grabs, just off the coast of Key Largo in the Florida Keys – but it'll cost you a cool $75 million.

According to the listing on Zillow, held by Liz Hogan of Compass Florida and Russell Post of Ocean Sotheby's International, the 26-acre property comes with a main three-bedroom pool home plus an additional waterfront mainland home within Ocean Reef Club, a private community in Key Largo, that's just a 4-minute boat ride away.

Here's a look at what's on the island, that's a 10-minute helicopter ride from Miami:

12 1-acre developable waterfront lots

23-slip marina

3 separate apartments

Dock master's office

2 caretakers' cottages

White-sand beach

2 tennis courts, one of which converts into a helipad

Paved golf cart path along island perimeter

Water, electric and fiber optic capabilities

Image 1 of 22 ▼ Photo: Legacy Productions

Pumpkin Key can either be kept as a private oasis, developed into a compound, or transformed into a residential community, according to its website.

"Whether as a private retreat, legacy investment, or a sanctuary for generations, this property stands as a beacon of distinction and exclusivity," the listing says.

Click here for more information about the property.