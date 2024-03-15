This Florida home for sale comes with its own private island – but it'll cost you millions
PUMPKIN KEY, Fla. - If you've ever wanted to own your own private island, now's your chance! Pumpkin Key is up for grabs, just off the coast of Key Largo in the Florida Keys – but it'll cost you a cool $75 million.
According to the listing on Zillow, held by Liz Hogan of Compass Florida and Russell Post of Ocean Sotheby's International, the 26-acre property comes with a main three-bedroom pool home plus an additional waterfront mainland home within Ocean Reef Club, a private community in Key Largo, that's just a 4-minute boat ride away.
Here's a look at what's on the island, that's a 10-minute helicopter ride from Miami:
- 12 1-acre developable waterfront lots
- 23-slip marina
- 3 separate apartments
- Dock master's office
- 2 caretakers' cottages
- White-sand beach
- 2 tennis courts, one of which converts into a helipad
- Paved golf cart path along island perimeter
- Water, electric and fiber optic capabilities
Pumpkin Key can either be kept as a private oasis, developed into a compound, or transformed into a residential community, according to its website.
"Whether as a private retreat, legacy investment, or a sanctuary for generations, this property stands as a beacon of distinction and exclusivity," the listing says.
