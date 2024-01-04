These Florida cities ranked among the hottest zip codes for homebuyer

article

Mortgages skyrocketed in 2023 as interest rates temporarily, continuously climbed. Approximately, 3.79 million homes were sold - but where?

A new report from Opendoor gathered the zip codes where the most homes were purchased last year. Many of the neighborhoods that topped the list were in Texas, but buyers also found themselves flocking to some parts of Florida.

Of the top ten hottest zip codes, seven of the areas were cities in Texas such as Cypress, Katy, Forney, Aubrey, New Braunfels, San Antonio, and Fort Worth.

A bit further down on the list is where a couple of Florida cities begin to shine.

The 12th hottest zip code of 2023 was Port St. Lucie, FL, followed by Winter Garden coming in at 15. Davenport, FL made 16th place and the 19th hottest zip code was St. Augustine, FL.

Some more honorable mentions include Clarksville, TN, Summerville, SC, and Yukon, OK.

Here's the full ranking:

1. Cypress, TX - 77,433 homes sold

2. Katy, TX - 77,493 homes sold

3. Clarksville, TN - 37,042 homes sold

4. Yukon, OK - 73,099 homes sold

5. Summerville, SC - 29,486 homes sold

6. Forney, TX - 75,126 homes sold

7. Aubrey, TX - 76,227 homes sold

8. New Braunfels, TX - 78,130 homes sold

9. San Antonio, TX - 78,253 homes sold

10. Fort Worth, TX - 76,179 homes sold

11. Parker, CO - 80,134 homes sold

12. Port St. Lucie, FL - 34,953 homes sold

13. Leander, TX - 78,641 homes sold

14. Wake Forest, NC - 27,587 homes sold

15. Winter Garden, FL - 34,787 homes sold

16. Davenport, FL - 33,837 homes sold

17. Loganville, GA - 30,052 homes sold

18. Fuquay Varina, NC - 27,526 homes sold

19. St. Augustine, FL - 32,092 homes sold

20. Park Row, TX - 77, 449 homes sold