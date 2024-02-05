Pulse nightclub tribute sign vandalized: 'That is a sacred space'

The sign in front of Pulse nightclub in Orlando has been vandalized, a spokesperson for the city confirmed to FOX 35 on Monday.

Apparent graffiti is now visible toward the base of the nightclub's main sign over the spot where dozens of people have signed their names in the aftermath of the deadly shooting that left 49 dead in 2016.

"It is appalling that anyone would deface the Pulse site as it’s a sacred and meaningful place in our community," a spokesperson for the City of Orlando said in a statement to FOX 35.

The defacement comes weeks after the City of Orlando agreed to purchase the nightclub property after the onePULSE Foundation's plans for a memorial fell through. The organization also announced it would shut down amid its faltering plans to create the memorial, which is now in the hands of the city.

"The city of Orlando is committed to protecting and securing the Pulse site as it remains a place for many to pay their respects and honor the 49 angels," the city's statement continued.

Nikole Parker, the chief operations officer for The Center Orlando, an organization that aims to promote and empower the local LGBTQ+ community, said she hopes whoever is responsible for the graffiti is caught.

"It just honestly breaks my heart because that is a sacred space where we honor the 49, and the survivors, and everyone who was affected by that tragedy, and no one should deface that space," Parker told FOX 35.

The incident has been documented and shared with the Orlando Police Department.

City staff began the process of removing the graffiti on Monday morning.