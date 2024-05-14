3 injured after van crashes into Altamonte Springs business

Stream FOX 35 News

Three people were treated for minor injuries after a van slammed into an Altamonte Springs business on Tuesday evening.

Emergency responders from Seminole County Fire Rescue were called to 650 Douglas Ave., which houses the health and beauty shop Jeunesse. Around 6:30 p.m., they discovered that the van had crashed through the east exterior wall of the building. Three people were transported to a hospital with minor injuries, and the building sustained moderate damage.

The Altamonte Police Department assisted but later confirmed to FOX 35 News that no arrests were made. Investigators believe the van's driver suffered a medical episode. No one was inside the business at the time of the crash.