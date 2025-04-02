Pulse advocacy group offers to pay for independent building inspection ahead of club walkthrough
ORLANDO, Fla. - A group has offered to pay the city of Orlando for an independent inspection of the Pulse Nightclub building ahead of a proposed site walk-through.
Surivors have safety concerns, offer solution
What we know:
The City of Orlando is planning a site walkthrough of the Pulse nightclub building before it is demolished to make way for a permanent memorial. The walk-through is still in the planning phase and could take place the week of June 9. Survivors and families of victims have raised safety concerns about the building’s condition, citing structural damage from the night of the shooting, years of decay, and unpermitted work.
What we don't know:
It remains unclear whether the city will accept an offer from Pulse Families and Survivors for Justice to fund an independent inspection of the building before the walkthrough. The city has not yet responded to the group's request for an inspection to ensure the site is safe for entry.
The backstory:
The Pulse nightclub, the site of a mass shooting in 2016, has remained standing since the tragedy. The building suffered extensive damage during the attack and subsequent SWAT operations. Now, as plans move forward for a permanent memorial, officials are offering a final private walk-through for survivors and families.
What they're saying:
Survivors and families of victims have expressed frustration over the city’s handling of the walk-through.
Zachary Blair, part of Pulse Families and Survivors for Justice, said they have a solution. The group has offered to foot the bill for an inspection by a licensed private company. Blair said they wanted to know the status of the interior before entering it.
"Why put this additional risk, then put that burden onto victims? It’s actually very cruel to do that," Blair said. "Are they going to have a waiver that people sign? Is it like ‘enter at your own risk'? That’s not fair to put that burden on people who have been through a mass shooting."
Blair said they have not heard back from the city on their request or offer.
The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the City of Orlando, Zachary Blair, part of Pulse Families and Survivors for Justice.